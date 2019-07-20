Willie R. Johnson, 74, of Fredericksburg, Va. passed away on July 16, 2019 at VCU Medical Center in Richmond, Va. Willie was a proud worker of General Motors, where he retired after 40.5 years of his career. After retirement from G.M., Willie pursued another career at The Free Lance-Star where he enjoyed the past 8 years. There he also formed a lot of close friendships which he considered family. He was a very fun and competitive person. He loved to tell jokes and make people smile in his presence. He enjoyed watching all sports as well as playing them. He was a part of a bowling league for many years. Survivors include his wife, Helen; children Nina Nance, VonEric Johnson, Corey Johnson; grandchildren Terrel Nance, Shaniqua Nance, LaToyia Brown, Kristen Johnson, VonEric Johnson, Jr; great-grandchildren Jace Allen, Areia Allen, JaVani Brown, Faith Brown and Aviana Nance; siblings Clara Soloman of Philadelphia and Dorothy Johnson of Greenville, N.C. He was preceded in death by his Father, Mother, two sisters and one brother. The family will receive friends starting at 3 p.m. on July 25 at Cosner Park, 1 H.C.C. Drive, Fredericksburg, VA 22408. Willie's Celebration of Life Ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. at this location. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.