Willie R. Johnson, 74, of Fredericksburg passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at VCU Medical Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Helen Johnson; three kids, Nina Nance, VonEric Johnson, Corey Johnson; five grandchildren, Terrel Nance, Shaniqua Nance, LaToya Brown, Kristen Johnson, VonEric Johnson, Jr.; and five great-grandchildren, Jace Allen, Areia Allen, JaVani Brown, Faith Brown, Aviana Nance; he is also survived by two sisters, Clara Soloman and Dorothy Johnson. A Memorial ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. on July 25, 2019 at Cosner Park Community Center located at 1 H.C.C. Drive, Fredericksburg. The family will begin to receive guests at 3 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to https://www.covenantfuneralservice.com/tributes/Willie-R-Johnson.