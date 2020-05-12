Dorothy W. Jones, 92, of Stafford County passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Commonwealth Senior Living of Stafford. Dorothy worked at Morganstern's Pants Co., and then the UMW bookstore for 27 years. She was a longstanding member of Fairview Baptist Church, and a Gray Lady volunteer for 30 years. Her life was always about her love for family. Survivors include her daughter, Wendy Jones (Allen); daughter-in-law Toni Jones; grandchildren Ryan Jones, Michael Jones (Amanda), Chris Jones, and Paige Hanley (Skyler); great-granddaughter Savannah Jones; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband George B. Jones; son Mitchell R. Jones; and brother Cecil Whittaker. Interment will be held privately at Oak Hill Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fairy Godmother Project, 602 Williams St., #2B, Fredericksburg, VA 22401, in memory of her great-great-nephew, Carter W. Harris. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.

