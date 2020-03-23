Edward Herbert Jones, formerly of Spotsylvania County, rose to enjoy the sunrise and then passed away peacefully on the first day of Spring, March 19th, 2020, in Midland, MI. Ed was a treasured husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Heart failure and Parkinson's reduced his mobility, but never diminished his spirit. His firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace. Ed, the only child of Evelyn O. and Teller H. Jones, was born in Fredericksburg, Virginia on October 30th, 1931, and grew up on the family farm in Westmoreland County. He met his future bride in Colonial Beach, at a bowling alley. Alma Scheyett literally bowled him over, so much so that he sold his prize bull to purchase the engagement ring still on her finger. They lived in Colonial Beach and Stafford prior to moving to River Bluffs in 1987. A man of strong faith, Ed was active in many churches, teaching Sunday school, ministering in the community and in many other roles. He was one of the founding members of Friendship Baptist and served as a Deacon for many years. In more recent times, he was an Elder at Hope Presbyterian. Ed graduated from Randolph-Macon College in 1954 and did masters work at American University. He was employed at the Naval Surface Weapons Center at Dahlgren at the dawn of the computer era. Ed operated the Mark II Aiken Relay Calculator and participated in the installation and operation of the IBM Naval Ordinance Calculator (NORC) early in his career. He moved up through the civilian ranks at Dahlgren, retiring after 38 years in 1990. He was a master gardener, spending his retirement years teaching and caring for his extensive gardens. He loved the birds that visited his many feeders and learned to tolerate the squirrels. A lifelong Washington baseball fan, he lived to see his beloved Nationals win a World Series. Ed possessed the uncanny ability to connect with people, never entering a room without being greeted with a smile. He was always generous with his time, and never sought anything in return for his efforts. To know "Pop'', as he was affectionately referred to by his grandchildren, was to love "Pop". His mischievous wit and marvelous ability to establish meaningful relationships with everyone will long be remembered. He will continue to inspire his family, showing us that looking past adversity to find the good is the way to craft a life well-lived. Ed is survived by his wife of 63 years, Alma; two children, Mark Jones of Midland, MI, and Barbara Barnhart of Haverford, PA; their spouses Erin O'Driscoll and Richard Barnhart; and four grandchildren, Carter and Grant Barnhart and Liam and Maura Jones. Declining health prompted the move to Michigan, close to Mark, in 2019. Alma's constant devotion brought joy to his daily activities and frequent family outings kept his life interesting. Ed will be buried in the family plot at Trinity United Methodist Church in King George with a memorial service to be scheduled when COVID-19 allows. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions in Edward's honor be made to Hope Presbyterian, 11121 Leavells Road, Fredericksburg or a charity of your choice.
