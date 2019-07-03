Francyne R. Jones, 69, passed away June 29, 2019. She is survived by her three loving sons Kendall "Boogie" Wright (Wanda), Lovwell "Rodneal" Wright (Elizabeth), and Corey Wright (Nichelle); goddaughter LeShawn Pollard (Darrell); fourteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and mother Matlyn G. Edwards. A viewing will be held Friday, July 5, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, 200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 12 noon at Beulah Baptist Church, 5216 Arcadia Rd, Woodford, VA, with viewing one hour prior to service. To sign the online Guest Book, visit www.albennettandsonfuneralhome.com.