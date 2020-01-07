Gloria C. Jones, 94, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Carriage Hill Health and Rehabilitation Center. Gloria was a graduate of St. Mary's Nursing School in Scranton, PA and served in World War II as a Cadet Nurse. She retired from nursing administration at Mary Washington Hospital. Survivors include her sons, Edward E. "Chris" Jones (Janet) and John Corey Jones (Kim); granddaughter Jessica Weiss (Nic); great-grandchildren Whitley and Charlie Weiss; step-granddaughter Katie; siblings John Chuprun and Sylvia Vladika; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward E. Jones, Jr. and brother Walter Chuprun. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 10 at Oak Hill Cemetery. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.