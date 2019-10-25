Heidi Rae Jones, 38 of Spotsylvania, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. She is survived by two sons, Cullen Everett Johnson and Blake Colton Jones; parents, Suzi and BoBo Abel; father Clayton Jones Jr.; Bonus mom Tammy Dodson Reid; brother, C.J. Reid; two sisters, Mandy Jones Payne and husband, Brad and Stephanie Abel Harris and husband Neil; maternal grandparents, Richard and Judy Harrison; paternal grandparents, Paul and Louise Johnson; niece, Kayleigh Wood; three nephews, Christopher Wood, Julian Harris, and Jaxon Payne; and numerous Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel from 6-7:30 pm, with a celebration of life service starting at 7:30 pm. Inurnment will be private. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made in her name to Acute Flaccid Myelitis Association, 8511 Rolling Green Way, Fair Oaks, CA 95628 Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com