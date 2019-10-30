Jimmy Jones, 79, of King George passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at home with his family by his side and Becket and Sophie protecting him and giving him the solace only a pet can. A longtime resident of Fredericksburg, he returned home after seven years in Charleston to live in his favorite place on the Potomac River. A forty year employee of the National Bank of Fredericksburg his customers will remember him for always fighting for the little guy, and always giving honest and sound advice. His family will remember him for always putting them first and his wisdom and support. An avid fisherman he was the happiest with a fishing pole in his hand and his sons and grandchildren on the bank with him. Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Jennie; three amazing sons, Wes (Emily) of Savannah, Jonathan (Tanya) of Fredericksburg and Jeffrey (Catherine) of Charleston; his amazing nine grandchildren, dubbed Papa by his grandson Blake and then changed by his precocious Lillian to Popsy, Hannah, Emmerson, Landon, Mr. P, Sydney, Harper Elizabeth, and Parker; two nieces, Sarah, and Candice; and his nephew, Mark were the highlights of his life. A special thanks to Dr. Bonnie Moore, Dr. Cindy Marrow and the staff at Mary Washington Hospice (Carole) for being more than just caregivers. The family will receive friends at the home from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, at 6155 3rd Street, Fairview Beach, VA 22485. with a second line parade around the beach at 4:00 p.m. followed by lighting of the lanterns over the Potomac. Expressions of sympathy should be sent to Fredericksburg Baptist Church in memory of the Smith and Jones families. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com