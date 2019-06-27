Juanita Parks Jones, 74, of Fredericksburg, unexpectedly departed this world for heaven Monday morning, June 24, 2019. She was born May 3, 1945 to Alton and Ruth Parks. In 1969, Juanita married the love of her life, Kenneth B. Jones. A graduate of James Madison University, Juanita served 34 years in Civil Service as a mathematician for the Navy at Dahlgren. Juanita had a vibrant personality and made friends everywhere she went. She is celebrated for her loving spirit and warmth. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Juanita's grandchildren were her heart and joy. She shared with them her love of Jesus, nature, the beach and just having fun. She treasured her grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Meemaw to Taylor, whom she considered her daughter. Great-granddaughter Harper was the light of Meemaw's life, she cherished her and enjoyed nothing more than time spent with her. An active member of Highway Assembly of God, Juanita served the Lord through children's church, Sunday school and singing in the choir. It suited her servant heart. She was strong in her faith and shared her love for the Lord with everyone she knew. Having learned the basics of sewing from her mother as a child ignited Juanita's lifelong love for sewing. As a young woman, she made her own clothes and, over the years, many others have enjoyed the fruits of her seamstress skills. Juanita was an excellent cook, enjoyed baking and playing cards. She was a devoted sister and immensely enjoyed weekly visits with her brother and sisters. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Kenneth B. Jones; sons Brian K. Jones and Kevin E. Jones (Paige); grandchildren Taylor (Trey), Kenneth, Tyson, and Oakley; great-grandchildren Harper and Brentley; brother Robert Mountjoy; sisters Barbara Turner, Catherine Burrell and Carolyn Rouse (Walter); and several nieces and nephew. Juanita was preceded in death by her parents. She will live on in the hearts of all she touched. Please join us in celebrating her life on Friday, June 28 at 1 p.m. at Highway Assembly of God, 2221 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg, VA 22401. The family will receive friends at the church, two hours prior to the service. Interment will be held immediately following the service in Oak Hill Cemetery. Following the burial, a reception will be held back at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Highway Assembly of God. Online guestbook at covenantfuneralservice.com.