Lillian Blanton Jones, 92, of Bowling Green passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Lillian was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister, as well as a member of Bowling Green Baptist Church and Caroline Chapter 174 Order of the Eastern Star. Survivors include her son, Dennis M. Jones (Paulette) of Fredericksburg; daughter Debra J. Bullock (Steve) of Ladysmith; granddaughter Amy Parker (Bernie) of Ashland; grandson Travis Bullock (Drew) of Rustburg; three great-grandchildren Jackson, Adelynn and Everett Parker of Ashland; two sisters Margaret B. Lewis (Ted) of Bowling Green and Lorene B. Cornell (Bill) of Tappahannock; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Douglas C. Jones; her parents John Blanton and Mary Blanton; a son Douglas W. Jones; and two brothers Julian Blanton and Lewis Blanton. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel with the Rev. Kevin Moen officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bowling Green Baptist Church, P.O. Box 543, Bowling Green, Virginia 22427. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.