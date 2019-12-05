Maryetta Ann Jones Maryetta Ann Jones, 87 of Fredericksburg died peacefully at her home on November 30, 2019. She was born to Ellis & Lucy Baker on December 21, 1931 in Lansing, MI. After graduating from Michigan State University, she started a family with Victor Jones and taught elementary school in Cary, NC. She loved children and they loved her. She used innovative methods to make work interesting and fun. Her reward was to see each student develop a desire to learn and cooperate. Her efforts were recognized when she was named Teacher of the Year at Northwoods Elementary School. Maryetta Jones was always very active in the United Methodist Church. As a youth she served as an officer in the Methodist Youth Fellowship at the local, district & conference levels, and was president of the United Christian Youth of Lansing, MI. After moving to North Carolina she continued her Christian activities in the Methodist Church at many levels culminating in the presidency of the Raleigh District United Methodist Women for four years. When Maryetta & Victor celebrated their 65th Anniversary in 2019, their four children had expanded the family with the addition of 15 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren that keep them very happy. She is survived by her husband Victor, sons - Gary (Tiana) of Anchorage, AK; Mike (Terri) and Douglas (Letha) of Fredericksburg, VA; and daughter Janine (Mitch) Seavey of Sterling, AK. A memorial service will be held for Maryetta Jones at Tabernacle UMC 2:00 pm Friday, December 6, 2019. Family will receive friends following the service. Her ashes will be entered in the columbarium at White Plains UMC (Cary, NC) with a brief service in the near future. The memory of Maryetta Jones may be honored by contributing to Tabernacle UMC, 7301-A Old Plank Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22047; Grace Church of Fredericksburg 1141 Heatherstone Drive, Fredericksburg, VA 22407; or the Victor & Maryetta Jones Scholarship Endowment (make checks payable and mail to: NC Agricultural Foundation, NC State Campus Box 7645, Raleigh, NC 27695; or visitgo.ncsu.edu/maryetta-jones-memorialsto make your gift securely online).