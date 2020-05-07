Richard Lee "Ricky" Jones, 41, of Fredericksburg passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his home. The dismay you constantly struggled with each day, left you hopeless and on a dark path you couldn't get away. Your burdens are gone and now you walk along. With GOD and will watch over us every day. We Love and will Miss you, but forever in thoughts and in our hearts you will stay. We know you are walking and happy indeed now. We will be with you one day in Heaven, without a doubt! Sadly missed but never forgotten. Ricky leaves the following loving family behind; son Preston Lee Jones; parents Richard Jones and Kim Decatur; sister April Via; half-brother David Jones; grandmother Ann Jones; and an aunt, Sandy Taylor. Services will be held privately. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
