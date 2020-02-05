Russell Benjamin Jones, 82, of Spotsylvania passed away on January 28, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory two sons, Anthony Jones and Edward Jones; two brothers, Melton Jones and James Jones; and one sister; Lillian Manuel. Visitation will be Friday, February 7 at Cedell Brooks Funeral Home, Port Royal, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The funeral service will be Saturday, February 8 at St. Stephens Baptist Church, King George, at 11 a.m. Remains can be viewed one hour prior to the service. Guestbook available at brooksfuneralhome.com.
