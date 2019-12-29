William "Billy" Ross Jones, 72, of Fredericksburg passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Billy was the son of the late Thomas Augustus and Ruth McGee Jones. He was the owner of William Jones Plumbing for over 41 years. Billy was a sportsman in his youth and excelled in every sport he played. Golf was his passion and he played in many Myrtle Beach tournaments. Billy especially loved playing in the World Pro-Am and the Monday after the Masters. Everyone knew him as a fair and honest person. His children were his life and he was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. Everyone loved "Uncle Bill". Billy will be missed by many in the community for his generosity in supporting a variety of charities. He leaves behind his cherished wife of 41 years, Tina Vants Jones; two children Adam Jones of Fredericksburg, Lauren Cash (Cory) of Charleston, SC; grandson Ty Cash; two sisters CeCee Embrey (Tom) and Libby Patton; brothers-in-law Clark, Scott and Reggie Vants; aunt Charlotte McGee; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local SPCA or to the Fairy Godmother Project in memory of his great nephew Carter W. Harris, 602 William St, Fredericksburg, VA 22401. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.