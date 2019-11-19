Jennifer Westerkamp Jordan lost her valiant cancer battle on November 16, 2019, in her Mechanicsville home. Survivors include her devoted husband, Bill Jordan; their three children: Joey (Corinne), Tyler (Madeline), and Kirsten; parents-in-law Lionel and Audrey Jordan; sister-in-law Laura Jordan-Habib; and her parents Derrill and Chantal Hollifield. She also leaves behind three sisters: Michelle Jones (Floyd), Tona Valakis (Jason), and Jessica Deheza; niece Fallon Valakis; nephews Jared Jones and Noah Valakis; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Jennifer is preceded in death by her father James Westerkamp (2013), and her beloved sister Christine Westerkamp Sielski (2015). Jennifer was a lifelong Virginian, strong student, and talented athlete, becoming one of Courtland High School's first female students to quadruple letter (track, field hockey, cheerleading, and academic). Following in the footsteps of French relatives, she went on to have a successful career in furniture restoration, including the bar in Lemaire Restaurant in Richmond's historic Jefferson Hotel. She then followed her passion for fashion, becoming a Lu La Roe clothing consultant. Jennifer loved her family, her friends, and her many four-legged fur babies. She loved NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt, Jr., and Martin Truex, Jr. She loved live music concerts, Kid Rock, shopping, crafting, and spending time at the Broaddus family cottage on the Piankatank River. Jennifer may have lost years due to lung cancer, but she gained many happy years because of her faith in Alcoholics Anonymous. She was living proof that it works if you work it. Jennifer was exceedingly courageous and ever graceful throughout her battlefighting until her last breathand she surely will be a guardian angel to us all. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 23 with a brief service at 7 p.m., at Covenant Funeral Home, Fredericksburg. A private burial will take place at a later date at Windsor Gardens Cemetery, in Matthews County. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.