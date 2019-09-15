Harris W. Judy, 89, of Davidson, NC, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019. Harris was born in Maxwelton, WV May 4, 1930. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy W. Judy and Ula Blanche Judy. Harris is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dorothea (Dottie Baker) Judy, his four children; Barbara Davis (Bob) of Rocky Mount, NC, Stephen Judy (Robin) of Fredericksburg, VA, Robin Wagner (David) of Clifton, VA, and Lisa Oliver (Perry) of Huntersville, NC. He was a grandfather to ten and a great grandfather to six. Harris was a member of Davidson College Presbyterian Church. Harris was a graduate of Lewisburg High School. He received a scholarship to attend Greenbrier Military School in Lewisburg, WV, which he attended for one year. He graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in Agricultural Engineering. He served in the Air Force for two years and in the Reserves for six years. He worked for 33 years with the US Department of Agriculture. He was Watershed and River Basin staff leader and later in administration in the Washington, DC office. The last two years with Soil Conservation, Harris and Dottie moved to Jakarta, Indonesia where Harris worked with the Indonesian Ministry of Forestry. They retired to Fredericksburg, VA for 27 years. They were residents of the "Pines at Davidson" for the past four years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: Hospice and Palliative Care Lake Norman Davidson Housing Coalition, 705 Griffith Street, Suite 203 c/o Marsha Webster, Executive Director, P.O. Box 854, Davidson, NC 28036 or Fredericksburg Baptist Church Thursday Night Community Meal, 900 Princess Ann Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00PM Friday, September 20, at Davidson College Presbyterian Church. A reception will follow at the church. James Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences may be sent to them through our website at www.jamesfuneralhomelkn.com.