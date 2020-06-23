It's with broken hearts that we share the passing of Jerry on June 9, 2020. She was surrounded by family and went peacefully to join her savior. Heaven gained a beautiful angel. Jerry was born and raised in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Jerry was a wonderful sister, wife, mother, grandmother (Grammy) and great-grandmother. She was a devoted member to several local churches with her and Vic's latest adventure with the newly formed Redeemer Bible Church. Her enthusiasm for the Lord and testimony touched so many and led many to the Christian faith Celebration of Life Service to be determined at a later date. Online condolences and fond memories may be left for the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com.

