William A. (Bill) Kail, 79, of Bumpass, Virginia, died at his home on March 26, 2020. He was the son of William A. Carlson (stepfather) and Josephine Chatfield Carlson (mother) of DuBois, Pennsylvania. He is survived by his wife, Nancy S. Kail and his Pennsylvania family, Robert Kail (brother) and Marsha Kail (sister-in-law), niece, Stacey (Gregg) Guthridge, nephew, Tim Kail, great-niece, Ellie Guthridge, great-nephews, Tanner Guthridge and Bryson Kail, Virginia family, Ben Schooler II (Barbara), David Schooler (Robin), Becky Ponton (Steve), grandchildren Holly, Casey (Nicole), Kelsey, Haley Schooler, Meghan Ponton, special family Carolyn S. Masser, John and Annette Ekberg, and many friends. Bill retired from American Jawa, Ltd in 2006 as district manager for Zetor Tractor Sales. He was member and deacon of Round Oak Baptist Church in Corbin, Virginia. A memorial service will be held at the church at a later date. Memorials may be given to: Thurman Brisben Center PO Box 1295 Fredericksburg, Va 22402 or Fredericksburg Food Bank 3631 Lee Hill Dr Fredericksburg, Va 22408