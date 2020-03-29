Marianne Kasmer, 79, passed away 3-20-20 with her daughters & son-in-law by her side. Marianne was predeceased by Frank Kasmer, husband of 28 years. She is survived by her first husband, Richard Fingerhut, whom she cared for many years following his brain injury. Marianne was a loving mother to Lynne Mishele, Leslie Fingerhut & her husband Scotty. Devoted stepmom to Andy (Jenn), Stephanie (Danny), & Lisa (Lewie). Doting grandma to Jake, Sammie, Morgan, Zack, Madison, Jackson & Lynne's pets. Dear sister to Lenny & Howard (Pat). She was also Mom to many of her children's friends, as well as a beloved aunt & cousin. Marianne started her career as an English teacher & was known to correct everyone's grammar. She was famous for her humor & quick wit. When she wasn't enjoying ice cream, she loved to talk on the phone & ended every conversation with "have a happy day!" She was a champion for the underdog & a protector of those who needed it most. The family held a small, private funeral on 3-24-20. A celebration-of-life for Marianne will be held this summer. Donations may be made in her honor to any cancer charity.