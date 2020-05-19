Alex George Kavounis, 92, of Fredericksburg passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. Al was a WWII veteran (Army Co. E, 60th Inf.), one-time Commander of American Legion Post 38, entrepreneur, and construction superintendent. He was an exceptional athlete who played football for USC Gamecocks, boxed, worked as a beach lifeguard, and coached baseball. Al was a devoted husband and father who loved playing cards, picking crabs, and rooting for the Redskins. Survivors include his children, Mary Helen Means, Aleco Kavounis, and Johnny Kavounis; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sister, Sandy Cook. He was preceded in death by his wife, Vaseleke Kavounis; daughter, Alice Thomas; siblings, Carrie Ballas, Andy Kavounis, and Mike Kavounis; and grandson Westley Means. Due to the pandemic, a closed family viewing will be held on Thursday, May 21 with a closed family service immediately after. Interment will be on Saturday, May 23 in Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in memory of Al Kavounis. Donations can be made at https://www.charhall.org/content/donations/ or by calling Ashley Radano at Charlotte Hall: (301) 884-8171 extension 664. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.

