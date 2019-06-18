Robert A. Kay, Jr., was born on November 17, 1943, to the late Robert A. Kay, Sr., and Dorothy Lee Green Kay. He departed his life on June 12, 2019, at Spotsylvania Regional Hospital in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Mae Taylor (Kay) and brother, Richard Kay. Bobby was known all throughout the neighborhoods and would help anybody in need. Bobby always encouraged people to do what is right. Bobby leaves to cherish his loving memories two sons, James and Steven Kay of Spotsylvania, VA; one daughter, Denise Kay of Spotsylvania, VA; four grandchildren, LaKita, Jajuan, Christopher, and Anthony; four great-grandchildren, Nehemiah, Jessie, Amir, and Joshua; three sisters, Juanita Robinson (Walter) andCaroline Joyce (Walter), both of Caroline, VA,and Gloria Johnson of Stafford, VA; nine brothers, Jesse Kay (Trudy) of Stafford, Charles Kay (Babe Babe) of Spotsylvania, Calvin Kay (Cheryl) of Caroline, Ralph Kay of Stafford, Nathan Johnson of King George, George Johnson of Stafford, Timothy Johnson of Stafford, Elijah Johnson of Stafford, and Edmond Johnson of Stafford; and a very special aunt, Betty Green. He also leaves to mourn a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends, and special friend Bruce Tyler. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 21, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home. The funeral service will be on Saturday, June 22, at 12:00 p.m. at Beulah Baptist Church in Woodford, VA.
