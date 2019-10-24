Ronnie "Rock" Kay, 65 of Bowling Green passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 in Mary Washington Hospital, surrounded by his family. Raised in Milford, he had retired after 41 years of service with Rappahannock Electric Cooperative. He loved hunting and fishing and was a longtime member of the Milford Hunt Club. Some of the best times were spent with friends and neighbors around the table in his garage enjoying great conversation and his cooking. Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Debbie Kay; his daughter, Heather and her husband, Wayne; his sister, Debby Samuels and her husband, Roger and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Linwood and Emily Kay. The family will receive friends Friday, October 25th from 6:00 8:00 pm in the Bowling Green chapel of Storke Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Saturday. October 26th at 11:00 am at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital www.stjude.org. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.