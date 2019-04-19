Brian Kearns, 45, departed this earth on the evening of Tuesday, April 16, 2019 after complications from surgery. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Abigail Willis Kearns; 3 children, Brandon, Andrew, and Allison; his mother, Judy Green (David), in-laws Edwin & Joyce Willis, a sister, Valerie Kearns, brother Jamie Kearns (Caroline), sister-in-law Jennifer Corbin (Jason); step-mother, Elaine Kearns, two grandmothers, Dorothy Kearns and Lora Bowman, as well as other loving extended family. The family will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm on Sat., April 20, 2019 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapels, 10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Mon., April 22, 2019 at Lael Baptist Church, 23296 Germanna Hwy, Lignum followed by burial at Hopewell U.M. Church. For a full obituary and to send condolences to his family, please visit foundandsons.com.