Dorothy V. Kearns, 90, of Stafford County, passed away peacefully with her children by her side on Monday, October 28, 2019. Dorothy was born and raised at Aquia Creek on February 20, 1929. She graduated from Stafford High School as an A student. Dorothy met her husband, Clifton, after he returned home from World War II where he was a prisoner of war in Germany. They married on June 25, 1946 and together they had 10 children. She is survived by six children, Diane Grimes (Kenneth), Eric "Ricky" Kearns, Paul Kearns, Christine Roberts (Kenny), Sherilynn Smith (Chuck), and Dawn Heflin; two sisters, Geraldine "Pete" Fines and Marilyn Amato; two brothers, Raymond Crismond (Bonnie) and Ronnie Crismond (Terry); 17 grandchildren, Melissa, Alesha, Jeremy, Jason, Valerie, Jamie, Erica, Eric, Victoria, Michael, Chad, Nicole, James, Jennifer, Sarah Rose, Danielle, and Becky; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other loving extended family. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton; four children, Susan Kearns, David Kearns, Randolph Kearns, and Priscilla Caramonta; and a grandson, Brian Kearns. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapels, 10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday, November 4, 2019 at Fredericksburg Seventh Day Adventist Church, 6052 Plank Rd, Fredericksburg. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be shared with her family online at foundandsons.com.