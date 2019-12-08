Paul William Keeler Jr, devoted father, son, brother, and friend, passed away in peace on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at the age of 74 in Fredericksburg, VA. Paul was born on August 28, 1945 in Fredericksburg, VA to parents Paul William Keeler Sr. and Mary (Parker) Keeler. He graduated from Ottawa University in Kansas in 1968. Paul is survived by his longtime friend and companion, Peggy Mead; son, Sean Keeler (Misty); grandchildren Devin, Allison and Andrew; sister, Sharon Luck (Bill); Peggy's sons, Mark Mead (Donna and son, Tyler), and Wayne Mead who he considered as close as sons; former wife and longtime friend Janet Nelson (Harold), numerous nephews and nieces, extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his step-father Sidney E. King, sister, Mary Kay (Keeler) Papa, former in-laws and friends Juanita and Jack O'Neal. Paul, a lifelong businessman, worked as a manager and executive in the equipment and mining industry. He was passionate about family and friends that he considered as close as family and was always available to listen, ask questions, and offer helpful advice and encouragement. He loved the family property and took great pleasure in taking care of the house, land and entertaining guests at "the farm" in Caroline County. Honoring his wishes, a private memorial service will be held. Peace be to his memory. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com.