John (Jack) Kelly John (Jack) Kelly, beloved husband, father, and retired judge, passed away peacefully in his home on December 20, 2019. He was 79. He is an alumnus of University of Northern Iowa (1962) and University of Iowa School of Law (1970). Following a long and distinguished legal career, he retired in 2002 from his position as an Administrative Law Judge in the Department of the Interior. He was an avid outdoorsman and historian, with special interest in the Civil War and World War II. He is survived by his devoted second wife of 25 years, daughters, and grandchildren. He will be honored with a Celebration of Life at Lake of the Woods Church (Locust Grove, Virginia) on February 8th, 2020 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his honor to the American Battlefield Trust (www.battlefields.org). Online guestbook available at johnsoncares.com.
Kelly, John (Jack)
To plant a tree in memory of John Kelly as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.