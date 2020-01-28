Mildred Ruth Kelly, age 80, of Fredericksburg, VA passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Mary Washington Hospital. She was born on August 8, 1939 in Nashville, TN the daughter of the late James C. and Beulah (Harding) Dickens. She served in both the US Army and US Air Force obtaining the rank of Captain. After her military service, she retired as a nurse. Survivors include her husband, John F. Kelly; two sons, James Kelly and wife Shawn of San Tan Valley, AZ, Michael Kelly of Fredericksburg, VA; one daughter, Gina Kelly of Amelia, VA; one brother, Larry Dickens and several grandchildren. Funeral Services and interment will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Nashville, TN. Online condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
Kelly, Mildred
To plant a tree in memory of Mildred Kelly as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.