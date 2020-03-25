Tyler Michael Kelly, 24, of King George, VA, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020. A veteran of the United State Marine Corps, Tyler enjoyed music and fishing. He is remembered as a caring, giving person and was huge supporter of veteran's causes. He was a simple guy that loved his family, friends and his dog Freyja with all his heart. He will be truly missed by many. Tyler is survived by his mother Rebecca Bumgardner Rose, brother Michael Edward Wayne Rose, and a stepfather Michael Dale Rose; his loving grandmother Kathy Traxler; and uncles Terry Bumgardner as well as Todd Bumgardner. He had four other siblings from his estranged father Michael Kelly. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a burial at Historyland Memorial Park will be private. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
