Kempster, Thomas Brazell, Lt. Col. USAF (retired), (81) passed away on Tuesday June 4, 2019 at The Village at Summerville in Summerville, SC. Born on June 18, 1937 in Pittsford, NY to Ernest Brazell Kempster, Jr. and Lila H. Kempster. Tom was preceded in death by his parents. He attended Cornell University prior to his service in the U.S. Air Force. He served his country for 26 years as a command pilot in the U.S. Air Force and 20 years as a civil servant in the Department of Defense. Tom (call sign "Curly") flew 135 combat missions and had over 5000 hours as a command pilot in the C-141 and B-57G. He earned numerous awards include two Distinguished Flying Crosses for his service in Vietnam (Ubon, Thailand). His passions were flying, railroads, reading and listening to classical and organ music. His interest in flying started at a very young age and led to his career in the U.S. Air Force. He also enjoyed researching history of aircraft, modeling, and flying computer flight simulators. After retiring, Tom enjoyed many years of travelling the world and supporting his second wife, Patricia, in her pursuit of a career in the Episcopal priesthood. They lived in Virginia and California before settling in South Carolina near family. All who knew him will remember Tom as a patriot. A special thank you to the Village at Summerville and Hospice Care of South Carolina for taking care of him in his final days. And, to all the medical professionals who provided exceptional care. As a beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Tom leaves behind his second wife of 37 years, Patricia S. Kempster; brother Col. John "Jack" E. Kempster, USA (ret) (Bea); three sons (from marriage to first wife Lois B. Kempster) Karl Brazell Kempster (Susan), Keith Thomas Kempster (Carole), and Col. Kurt Arthur Kempster, USMC (ret) (Melissa); Patricia's children Gary Bates (Jill) and Deborah Stanley; grandchildren Kyle Kempster (Caitlin), Kevin Kempster (Megan), Chase Kempster, Rebecca Johnson (Stewart), Michael Stanley, Lindsey Bates, and Leslie Bates; great-grandchildren Elsie Kempster, Milo Kempster, Oliver Johnson, and Emily Johnson. Arrangements are made under the direction of James A. Dyal Funeral Home, Summerville, South Carolina. A service will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday Oct. 25 at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Air Force Association or the Air Force Aid Society.