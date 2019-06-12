Josephine Harris Kendall, 84, of Locust Grove died Monday, June 10, 2019 at Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born June 25, 1934 in Rural Retreat, VA to the late James and Carrie Feilder Whalen. She is survived by three children, Kathy Vance, Mary Kendall (Tim Tuggle), and Keith Kendall (Sharon); seven grandchildren, Tony Vance, Shannon Vance, Matthew Vance, Nathaniel Vance, Anna-Liza Vance, Jessie Vance and Ashley Kendall; and five great grandchildren, Tyler Vance, Victoria Vance, Dillon Vance, Stephen Vance and Amari Kendall. Services will be private. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.