Matthew Clyde "Matt" Kendall, Sr., 60, of Fredericksburg, died on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Matthew was a graduate of James Monroe High School class of 1976. He excelled in sports, humor, and pretty much anything he set his mind to. Matthew worked with his father building homes in the Fredericksburg area. Survivors include his mother, JoAnn Sikes Kendall-Schroetter; son Matthew Clyde "Matt" Kendall, Jr.; daughters Rebecca Kendall Bryant (Scott), and Jennifer Rice (Sammy); two granddaughters; and the light of his life, his grandson, Jackson Bryant; brother Robert "Bob" Duvall Kendall (Debra); sister Karen Ann Kendall; five nieces and nephews; and six great-nieces and nephews; special aunt Minnie Deats; and other extended family. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Vernon "J.V." Kendall, Jr. and his brother, Joseph Vernon "Joe" Kendall, III. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 10 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 11 in Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA, www.fburgspca.org. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.