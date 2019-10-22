On Friday, September 27, 2019, Linda Kent, loving wife of Robert Kent, mother of Micalyn Kent, and stepmother of Heather Kent Smith passed away at the age of 60. Linda was born on April 12, 1959 in Alexandria, VA to Roy and Sarah Splitgerber. Linda was a recognized leader in the food services industry. She filled several management positions throughout her career, and was most recently a General Manager at Service Source. On July 18, 1992, she married her beloved husband, Robert. They raised their daughter, Micalyn. Linda loved her family, her work, horses, and the beach. She was known by all as a loving, trusting, and extremely caring woman. Services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Grace Church of Fredericksburg chapel, Dale Hewitt will officiate.