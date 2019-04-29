Commander Frank Leigh Kerr, 79, of Stafford, set off on his final cruise on Monday, April 22, 2019 after a long, full, happy life of service and adventure. Not only was he handsome, in uniform and out, he was a gentle giant of a sailor and a father, dedicated to the security of his nation and his family. He was a true and honest patriot decent, hardworking, accepting, and generous, a "we," not an "I," and proud only of that worthy of his respect. His heart was strong, and he was brave to the very end. Mr. Kerr was also a blue-eyed winker and a lover of the pithy comment with an accomplished sense of timing. Of his many infamous sayings, these are a few of which his loved ones are eternally fond: "You dare use the brake." "Don't fall in the drink, Chickie." "Cut that thing back to parade rest." You need a haircut, boy." "Where's your britches?" "Mr. Mo the gigolo" [of his cat] and "I see that you are ensconced on the couch." Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Bobby Corter Kerr of Stafford; his daughters, Tracy Leigh Kerr Laughlin of Rapidan, and Robin Leigh Kerr Serianni of Southern Shores, N.C.; son Christopher Corter Kerr of Madison; beloved sister, Linda Kerr-Johnson of Titusville, Pa.; brother Erwin Kerr of Pittsburgh, Pa.; granddaughters Harper Mavie Kerr and Glynis Ainsley Kerr of Spotsylvania; grandson Corter Leigh Laughlin of Rapidan; sons-in-law Ashe Laughlin (aka Fireball) and Phil Serianni; and scads of nieces and nephews scattered across Pennsylvania and Ohio. He is the son of the late J. Reid and Hazel Belle Kerr of Titusville, Pa., and was preceded in death by his brothers, Jack and Melvin Kerr. He was loved and appreciated by all who knew him, including those who he worked with and who served under him in the military and in civilian life. He was especially grateful for his new friend, Idrissu Collison-Cofie, with whom he spent many a recent afternoon putting together puzzles or yelling at the news. He connected with good people everywhere. Born January 4, 1940, he came a long way for a Pennsylvania farm boy. Fair winds and following seas, Dad/Frank. You are so very loved and sorely missed. A celebration of life is being planned for July. Contributions can be made to Mary Washington Healthcare Hospice. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.