Thomas Victor "Tom" Keyes, 72, of Spotsylvania County, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at his home. Tom loved working in his yard and tending to the flowers, as well as feeding the birds and wildlife. He also loved going to the farmers market and riding down country roads on the weekends. Tom had a lifelong career in the floor covering and home building industry. He loved what he did and always took the time to take care of his customers. Tom was a loving father, grandfather, and husband of over 50 years. He always made sure that his family was well provided for. Survivors include his wife, Patsy Atkins Keyes; son Michael Keyes (Shannon); grandchildren Michaela Crafton (Josh), Michael Keyes, Jr., Storm Keyes, James Staples (Kristen), Josh Staples, and Joey Staples; great-grandchildren Jacob Keyes, Abby, and Leah Staples; uncle Richard Shacklette (Barbara); several cousins; his very best friend John Huffman; and his family pet companion, Harley Keyes. Tom was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Victor Keyes, Jr.; parents Victor Keyes and Margaret Keyes; and great-granddaughter Lyla Keyes. We would like to give a special thank you to all of the care givers that helped Tom around the clock, Hazel Dickinson, Thelma Mastin, Judy Mastin, Patricia Perry, Michaela Crafton, Storm Keyes, and Josh Crafton. No amount of words can express how much we all loved and adored Tom, we will miss this selfless incredible man. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 10 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.