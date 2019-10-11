Paulette Jean House Kindig, 68, of Ruther Glen, went to her Heavenly home on Sunday, October 6, 2017, surrounded by loved ones. Paulette was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, niece, and friend, and a faithful child of God. She was a member of Descending Dove Christian Center. Paulette leaves on this earth her husband, David Kindig of Ruther Glen; sons Matthew Kindig (Piney) of Spotsylvania and Adam Kindig (Sandy) of Louisville, KY; grandchildren Madeline and Luke Kindig; siblings Brian Lehr, Candy Harrison (Jimmie), Preston House (Jeanette) of King George and Suzette Devine (Al) of Rockville. She joins in Heaven her parents, Gerald & Helen Lehr; brother Tony House; grandparents Hazel and T.C. Busic, Sr. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 13 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 14 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Rev. Matthew Kindig will officiate the services. A reception will follow at Salem Fields Community Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Descending Dove Christian Center and Love Thy Neighbor, both of King George. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.