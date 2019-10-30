Amy Charlotte Thomas King, 95, of Spotsylvania, died on October 24, 2019. Born in Spotsylvania County to the late Cora Parker Thomas and Thomas Evan Thomas, she was the widow of Norman Granville King. Mrs. King attended Chancellor High School and was a member of the first class to graduate from Spotsylvania High School. She attended Mary Washington College and graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University. Mrs. King worked at the Sylvania plant and taught in Spotsylvania and Stafford County public schools. A member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church since 1930, she taught several Sunday school classes and sang in the choir. Since retiring from teaching in 1990, she volunteered at the Spotsylvania Emergency Concerns Association (SECA) until the last year of her life. Survivors include her son, David Norman King; two step-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 14 brothers and sisters and a daughter, Charlotte Ann King. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 2 at Tabernacle United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends an hour prior at the church. The funeral service will be followed by a reception in the church social hall and then by burial in Spotsylvania Confederate Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 7310 Old Plank Road #A, Fredericksburg, VA 22407, or to SECA, PO Box 923, Spotsylvania, VA. 22551. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.