Auburn King, 86, of Spotsylvania passed away on March 16, 2020 at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. Auburn was a Korean War veteran. He retired from welding for the US government. His hobbies included playing guitar, deer hunting, and raccoon hunting. He was also an AKC coonhound judge. Survivors include his daughter in law, Lisa D. King; grandchildren Robert W. King (Melissa), and Stacey L. Taylor-Lynch; two great-grandchildren; and siblings Carolyn A. Cornett, Shirley F. Budai, and Jessie W. Doyle Jr. He was preceded in death by his father, William R. King; Mother, Minnie L. Delby King Doyle; Brother, Berlin King; Son, William "Robbie" King; Wife, Elizabeth "Libby" King; and his sisters, Agnes E. Eaton, Lois M. Rotenberry, Iona Y. Weeks, and Geraldine L. Rose. The family will hold a private visitation on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Covenant Funeral Service in Fredericksburg. A service and interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery at a later date. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.