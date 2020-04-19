Carolyn A. King, 80, of Colonial Beach passed away surrounded by her loving family and friends on Wednesday, April 15th, 2020, after fighting a courageous battle with lung cancer. Her loving husband of 56 years, Leon, and beautiful daughter, Donna VanNess Speiser, precedes her in death. Carol is survived by her two children, Dori Farrell (Benny), and Wade King (Kim); six grandchildren, J.W. VanNess (Cindy), Ashley Robinson (Jon), Holly Speiser, Hallie Sokol (Robby), Dylan Speiser, and Tabitha King, and two step-grandchildren. Her thirteen great-grandchildren, Natalie, Daegan, Justin, Cloey, Jaxon, Quinn, Aspen, Berkley, Aubree, Tanner, Jeremiah, Journei, and Kai, also survive her, as well as three step-great grandchildren. Carol is also survived by her best friend of over 40 years, Pat. She cared for her track family tremendously, and was known for spending many weekends out at the racetrack. Carol ran an abundance of squad calls amongst many friends. She enjoyed giving everything she had to care for others, and because of this, she touched many lives. Carol loved to lie on the beach, go to NASCAR races with grandchildren and friends, and eat crabs surrounded by her loved ones. She loved her pet birds dearly. If you ask around town, she was also a co-parent to her buddy, Friendly. She received great joy in fixing Friendly dinner, and wearing many layers to take her on long walks. A private celebration of life will be held. Please make any memorial donations to Colonial Beach Vol. Rescue Squad or Victory Junction. The family would like to extend gratitude to Mary Washington Hospice for the comfort and care of Carol, as well as her family and special friends. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
