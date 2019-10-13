Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of His saints.Psalm 116:15 Olive Elizabeth Edwards King left this world October 9 surrounded by her family in 13 days after her 99th birthday. She was the oldest member of Shiloh Baptist Church in King George. She was born September 26, 1920, to John and Maude Frank Edwards at the Frank Family homeplace, Graball, in Welcome, in King George. Ollie comes from the Edwards Family of King George County, a long line of good Christian, Godserving people who passed down their Christian values and their genuine, caring, and giving spirit. The first of the Edwards Family came to Virginia in 1635. She was the last of Generation 11 in King George. Her seven siblings predeceased her: Louise Harris (Foley), Fred Edwards (Marguerite), Margaret Harler (Emmett), Ruth Bianchi (Pete), Frank Edwards (Eula Mae), George Edwards (Nancy), and Edgar Edwards (Patsy). Two sisters-in-law, Eula Mae Tate of Colonial Beach and Nancy Edwards of Lake Park, Florida, survive her. Ollie attended first grade in a one-room school at Welcome. Later, her schoolteacher mother taught her along with some local children and cousins, in her home during the Depression years. In her early years, her passion was horseback riding. Her favorite horse was Bessie. Ollie was graduated from King George High School in 1938, along with Mary Burnley Owens, now Shiloh's oldest member. Ollie then moved to Washington, D.C., to experience city life. During that time, she began dating James King, who won her over with his musical talents, playing the mandolin and guitar, entertaining all of Washington, D.C., and half of King George. Ollie married movie star-handsome James in 1941. Soon after, son, Larry, was born. Toward the end of World War II, James joined the U.S. Marine Corps. Ollie packed her bags, and she and Larry headed for the Marine Corps base in Parris Island. Christmas Eve of 1944, James was shipped to Guam. Ollie moved back to the Edwards Family Farm down at Booms Hill to the home built by her grandfather, George Arnold Edwards, who was son of John Arnold Edwards, a schoolmaster in King George who died in Richmond January 1864 of injuries sustained in a skirmish at Brandy Station during the Civil War. Several days before V-J Day ending World War II, Cynthia was born. In 1947, Wayland was born. Her three children survive her: Larry King (Jo) and Cynthia Miller (Luke) of King George and Wayland King of Mount Holly, New Jersey. Ollie and James were part of The Greatest Generation. James died in 1975, and Ollie, the survivalist, held the family together. She continued her accounting profession at the Naval Surface Warfare Center from where she retired in 1980 and raised her Grandson, Chris. She enjoyed the family hunters, keeping them nourished with her specialty, venison barbecue, and giving them a place to congregate at her pre-Civil War home on Greenlaw Way. In later years, Ollie's passion was cruising with her beloved friends and travel agents, Bud and Sally Budnick. Her last cruise was to Bermuda with her cruise mate, Jean Shanklin. Bud and Ollie journeyed to heaven one day part. She is survived by six grandsons: Frank James King, Sr., Roger Lee Rouse, Jr., Christopher A. King, James N. Rouse, William "Billy" King, and Larry Joe King. She was predeceased by Keith "Mousie" King, her youngest grandson. Nine great-grandchildren survive her: Frank James King, Jr., Blake Rouse, Weston Rouse, Kyle King, Elizabeth King, Shelby King, Alexandra Olive King, Grace King, and Kayla Pace; and great-great grandson, Wyatt King. Ollie leaves behind her cherished friends, Jean Shanklin and Betsy Lofton, who lovingly cared for her many years. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, October 15, at Shiloh Baptist Church in King George with Pastor Randy Allensworth officiating. Visitation is from 11:00 a.m. to noon. The service will begin at noon. Burial will be alongside James in Shiloh Baptist Church cemetery. Storke Funeral Home has made the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Ollie's memory may be made to The Shiloh Baptist Church Ramp Fund, 13457 Kings Highway, King George, VA 22485.