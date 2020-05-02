Vivian King 72, of Colonial Beach lost her battle with lung cancer April 15, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital surrounded by family. Born June 12, 1947 in Washington D.C. to Mr. and Mrs. Ingram of Colonial Beach. Vivian served in the Airforce as a nurse for numerous years. Mrs. King moved to Colonial Beach in the 1980's where she became a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 148, and VFW Auxiliary Post 10574. Vivian is predeceased by her parents, siblings and most recently her husband Donald King Sr. Mrs. King is survived by two sons: Stacy Ingram (Jo-anne) of King George, and Jason Gonzales of Colonial Beach as well as three grandchildren Lexe, Sampson and Jackson. At Vivian's request, her body was donated to medical research. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Colonial Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad and Colonsl Beach Volunteer Fire Department are much appreciated.

