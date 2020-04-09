George "Buck" King, Jr., 87, of Spotsylvania passed peacefully at Mary Washington Hospital on April 6, 2020 with his wife by his side. George was a federal retiree, having worked in the supply department at the Marine Corps Base in Quantico. He also served in the Army for two years during the Korean War and was stationed at Fort Belvoir and Germany. He was known among family and friends for his great sense of humor and dry wit and was a very kind-hearted man who enjoyed helping others in any way that he could. George loved cars and especially enjoyed going to antique car shows when he was younger. George is survived by his loving wife, Beverly Roach King; his niece, Donna Rosser (Robert); his sister-in-law, Nancy F. King; his brother-in-law Ellsworth Roach, Jr.; a great-nephew; and several close cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mildred C. King; and his brother, Donald King. The family wishes to thank Dr. Patrick McManus, Dr. Leroy Essig, and the staff at Woodmont Center for the wonderful care they gave him. A very special thanks goes to Pernell "Cookie" White for the devoted and loving care she rendered as his caregiver. After the pandemic has passed, a graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Mildred C. King nursing scholarship, Germanna Community College Educational Foundation, at P.O. Box 1430, Locust Grove, VA 22508 Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.