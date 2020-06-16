On 12 June 2020, Donna Elaine Kinsey, 78, was surrounded by angels and given wings to fly to a destination high above the clouds up in the sky. Upon her arrival, she was met at the gate, by family and friends that await. They ushered her through to a wondrous sight, glorious views so clear and so bright. With no limitations, no sickness, and no pain; in the house of the Lord is where she now stays. No longer with us in body on Earth, although still with us in our memories and hearts. One day we'll get to see her again, on that day she'll be there to usher us in. Donna was born on April 19, 1942 in Mulberry, AR where she met and married her husband of 60 Years, Walter. As they began their life together, they moved to Alma, AR where they were blessed with two children, Brian and Spencer. Donna began working as a hairdresser, and later worked as a telephone operator until she went to work for the US Post Office as a rural mail carrier. Donna wore many hats, but her greatest love was being a mother and grandmother. She was so proud of her family. Donna never knew a stranger, she was as kind and generous as a person could be. Donna could and would strike up a conversation with anyone she met. She cared deeply for her friends and neighbors and would do anything in her power for anyone who needed help. Donna's kitchen and sewing talents were endless. She insisted on living life to its fullest and would never turn down a good time. She will be sorely missed by those that loved her, but her legacy lives on in the lives of those she so generously touched. Donna is survived by her husband Walter, sons Brian (Missy) and Spencer, sisters Ruth Hayes and Liz Keel, grandchildren Whitney Davis (James), Taylor Kinsey, Corban Kinsey, and Allison Kinsey, great-grandchildren Callie Davis and Emma Davis, and many nieces, nephews and close friends that she loved dearly. While Donna's family grieves her loss, they are choosing to remember Donna in a way that honors her spirit. Donna donated annually to St. Jude, so at this time the family requests memorial donations be made in Donna's name to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place. Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org. Online condolences made be sent to mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com

