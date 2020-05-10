Betty Jean Kline, 85, of Fredericksburg, VA passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Born December 25, 1934 she was the daughter of Lawrence Jennings and Evelyn Woodie Sonak. Betty was preceded in death by her brothers, Lawrence, Calvin and Kenneth Jennings, her daughter, Cynthia Shrewsbury-Gordon, her step-son, Michael Kline and her great-grandson, Landon Gordon. Betty was the loving wife of William E. Kline. Betty and William were married on October 27, 1991 in Manassas, Virginia. Betty was very active in her hometown causes. She was President of her Garden Club and started a Beautification Committee to plant flowers throughout the town and organize river and creek cleanups. Betty received an award from the Governor of West Virginia for her efforts and services. Betty raised funds for many charities including the American Heart Association and the Salvation Army. Betty was also involved in raising funds for the construction of the Beaver, West Virginia Fire Department. Betty loved to garden and grow beautiful flowers. She will always be the perfect white rose standing strong. She is survived by her daughters Sandra Passera (Alan) of Fredericksburg, VA, Caroline Kardaras of Leesburg, VA, Stephanie Lee (John) of Port Richey, FL, and Sophia Edmunds (Thomas) of Mechanicsville, VA. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren with another on the way and due in October. Betty is also survived by William's children, Blake Kline (Janet) of Boston, MA, Angelina Burgess (Edward) of Westminster, MD, Andrew Kline (Elizabeth) of Ashburn, VA, and 7 grandchildren and 4 great- grandchildren. A graveside memorial service will be held on Thursday May 28, 2020 at 1:00pm at Stonewall Memory Gardens in Manassas, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation is made to either the American Heart Association or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Betty and her family are in the care of Laurel Hill Funeral Home, 10127 Plank Road, Spotsylvania. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com
