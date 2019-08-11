Max Klotz, age 88, died peacefully in Richmond, Virginia on July 30, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. He was born September 27, 1930 in Fredericksburg, Virginia to Alex and Francis Klotz. He attended James Monroe High School and the University of Virginia. A veteran, he proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1955. He was a kind, gentle man and a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather; he was lovingly known by his children and grandchildren as Dad, Pop, and Grandpa Max. He loved being with and entertained by family, cherishing family gatherings, especially the wild summer vacations in Virginia Beach and spring breaks at Wintergreen Resort, trips he made possible. The stories and fond memories of those fun times will forever live on through his grandchildren. Max owned and operated Klotz' Scrap Yard in Fredericksburg, the family business established in 1926. He was a well-groomed man miscast in the dirty scrap business. In later life, he professed that he would have been an attorney if he had the chance to do it all over again. (Ironically, among his children and grandchildren, five did become attorneys.) His sons' work at the Scrap Yard in the summers, beginning at age 12, became a rite of passage, where they forged strong work ethics and were told colorful stories that were not to be repeated at home. He is survived by a loving family, his wife of 52 years Jeanne Carole Smith Klotz; children, Steve Klotz (Pearl), Stan Payne (Carol), Gary Klotz (Diane), Portia Belden (Dane), Tracy Saritzky (Ron), Diana Seaman (Tony), Robert Payne (Cindy) and David Klotz. He also leaves behind 15 grandchildren, Spencer Klotz-McLaughlin (Ashley), Maren McLaughlin-Klotz, Jaryn Saritzky (John), Caroline Seaman, Nathan Saritsky, Logan Payne, Jake Seaman (Cati), Connor Payne, Christianna Payne, Colette Belden, Ethan Payne, Jordan Payne, Alex Klotz, Seth Klotz, and Liam Klotz, and one great-grandson, Jude Seaman. Also surviving him are his two nieces, LouAnn Barnwell (Bill) and Toni Blate. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister Ruth Ann Bress. A family graveside service will be held in September in Fredericksburg.