Betty Knauf, 82, of Fredericksburg passed away peacefully at Hughes Home on December 3, 2019. Betty was born to Robert and Ruth Ann Daniel Sullivan on October 7, 1937 in Charlottesville. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Survivors include her daughters, Deborah Phillips (Dennis) and Ruth Spilman (Steven); grandsons Matthew Phillips (Courtney) and Mark Phillips (Lina); great-granddaughters Kaila and Quinn Phillips; great-grandsons David, Jonathan and Fox Phillips; sister Emma Jane Woodson; brother David Sullivan (Ruth); brother-in-law Archie Haynes and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward A. Knauf; sisters Irene Goode, Marguerite Perry, Edith Delf and Mary Ann Haynes; and brothers Orville, Willard, Eugene and Robert Sullivan. A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.