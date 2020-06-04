Russell Knight, Sr., 79, of Stafford, VA passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020. Shortly after high school, Russ began his long career at what is now known as the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Dahlgren. He loved his work which included travel as well as work on Naval ships Russ loved to garden and grow his own vegetables. He loved to fish and loved playing golf with a large group of wonderful friends. More than anything, Russ loved his grandkids and was their biggest fan in all their accomplishments. All the neighborhood kids knew him as "grandad". He loved his family and friends and, just like his granddaughter, loved his dogs. He is survived by his son, Russell Knight Jr. (Bonnie), his grandchildren, Elizabeth Knight, Colin Knight and Joseph Knight. His sister Elaine Boswell, brother Kenneth Knight and countless nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Knight, mother, Nellie Knight and brother, Charles Knight. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Hughes Home and Fredericksburg Hospice. A small graveside service is planned for Friday, June 5 at 11am at Mount Ararat Cemetery in Stafford. Online condolences may be left at www.covenantfuneralservice.com/tributes. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Russell Knight to the Dementia Society of America www.dementiasociety.org