JoAnn Kohler, 77, passed away on April 26th of natural causes at her home in King George, Virginia. She was born on October 23rd 1941 in Newcomb, Tennessee. JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Kohler, and her parents, Emily Livesay and John Schubert. She is survived by her children, Theodore Kohler Jr and John Franklin Kenies as well as many dear friends including Kay Bottoms of Chesterfield, Virginia. She was a longtime resident of King George and Stafford County and she was a wonderful, lively person, and beloved friend. She will be greatly missed by those around her. A service in celebration of her life will be held on May 30th at 2:00PM at Heritage Hall in King George. Online condolences may be made at laurelhillfuneralhome.com