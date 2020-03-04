Shirley Anne Rosar Kolb, 91, of Stafford went home to be with the Lord on February 29, 2020. She was looking forward to seeing her mother Doris Rosar and her father, Bud Rosar again as well as her favorite aunt, Edna Van Buren. Shirley was born in Toronto, ON Canada in 1929 and came to the USA with her husband of 47 years, Norman Kolb in 1973. Shirley resided in Utica, NY for 30 years. She was President of the St. Elizabeth Hospital Guild, President of Utica Women of Rotary, member of the Board of St. Elizabeth Hospital, and Oneida County Hospice. She excelled in raising funds for all these organizations. She was honored in 1974 with the Paul Harris Award, the highest award of Rotary International. This award was given to her by the Rotary Club of Utica. In 1987 she was given the Eleanor Nelson award for distinguished service by St. Elizabeth's Hospital (Utica, NY). Shirley and her husband were both members of the St. Elizabeth's Hospital Franklin Club. Like the "Valiant Woman" of Proverbs 31:10-31, Shirley devoted her remarkable energy to her family who surrounded her bedside when she died. Besides her loving husband Norman, she leaves her daughter, Mary Emeigh and husband Bruce Emeigh of Stafford; son John Morrison of Burlington, ON Canada; grandsons Dr. Cody Emeigh and wife Dr. Libbi Emeigh of Austin, TX, Alex Emeigh of Arlington and Bobby Morrison of Burlington, ON, Canada; and three sisters Pat, Bev and Johnine who all reside in Canada. A Celebration of Life will take place at noon on Saturday, March 7 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Triangle. In lieu of flowers please consider the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Mary Washington Hospice. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.