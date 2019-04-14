JoAn Louise Konicki, 73, of Spotsylvania, passed away at home on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 after a ten year battle with Alzheimer's Disease. JoAn was a 1963 graduate of Saint Dominic High School in Lewiston, Maine and after graduation she worked in the medical field. She met her husband after graduation and was quickly introduced to life in the Marine Corps. JoAn is survived by her husband, John Konicki; her sons, Chris, Craig, James and Jon; her brothers, Marcel, Richard, Paul; her sisters, Claudette Nelson and Claire Goulet; and 16 grandchildren. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17 at Covenant Funeral Service Fredericksburg chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery. Memorials may be made in JoAn's name and sent to the Alzheimer's Association to www.alz.org. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.