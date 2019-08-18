It is with great sadness that the family of Jacqueline L. Kopecky announces her passing on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Jackie was born on January 7, 1930 in Evansville, Indiana and later relocated to Washington D.C., residing in Falls Church and Fredericksburg, Virginia. She married George M. Kopecky and they had five children. She had a long and storied career at NBC4 Washington in the accounting and engineering departments working alongside entertainers and celebrities. Jackie loved music, the beach, playing cards with friends, Bingo, 3-card poker, big family Christmases and laughing at a good joke. Survivors include her daughter Karen Robertson; sons Steve Kopecky (Ginger), Dave Kopecky; and Paul Kopecky (Christine); six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Carol Newnam. Jackie was preceded in death by her son Joseph Kopecky; parents Mary E. Childs and Melville Childs; and her brother, Bill Newnam. The family would like to thank Margarete Robinson and family for their exceptional care and friendship given to Jackie throughout the last couple of years. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 24 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. A celebration of life will follow at Carlos O'Kelly in Stafford. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.